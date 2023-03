“While more than 99% of our customers have power, the DTE Storm Response team is working around the clock to restore power quickly and safely to the 4,000 customers still without power due to last Wednesday’s ice storm. The vast majority of these customers are single outage customers where only one home on a circuit lost power, and we anticipate restoring every customer by the end of the day.

We completely understand the frustration of being without electricity and know that we cannot make up for the inconvenience this storm has caused. Due to the widespread impact of this storm, DTE will proactively apply an outage credit of $35 for qualifying customers. We’ll take care of the credit on our end, so there is no action needed from our customers to receive the credit.”

Sallie Justice with DTE