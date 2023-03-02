39º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police looking for man who shot an individual outside of Pershing High School

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Shooting outside PERSHING HS (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who shot a 42-year-old when passing a group outside a Detroit high school.

Detroit police state that on Feb. 11, around 10:45 p.m., a 42-year-old man passed a group of men walking outside of Pershing High School. One of the four men in the group shot the 42-year-old who was passing them.

The victim who was shot is in the hospital as of March 2 due to his injuries from the gunshot.

Police are looking for information on the individuals who were part of the situation. If you have any information, please call Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter