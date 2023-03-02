Detroit police looking for man who shot an individual outside of Pershing High School

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who shot a 42-year-old when passing a group outside a Detroit high school.

Detroit police state that on Feb. 11, around 10:45 p.m., a 42-year-old man passed a group of men walking outside of Pershing High School. One of the four men in the group shot the 42-year-old who was passing them.

The victim who was shot is in the hospital as of March 2 due to his injuries from the gunshot.

Police are looking for information on the individuals who were part of the situation. If you have any information, please call Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.