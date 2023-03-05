Metro Detroiters struggle through second round of power outages after winter storm

A second round of power outages swept southeast Michigan after Friday night’s snowstorm and families are trying to keep up.

At the Muller household in Livonia, the power didn’t go out until 3 p.m. Saturday. Erica Muller and her husband were left scrambling to figure out a plan for themselves and their newborn baby.

“The DTE outage map says that it’s not going to be restored until Monday, so we don’t know what we’re going to do with our little guy, we’re kind of worried,” Erica Muller said.

Read: DTE Energy says 95% of 220,000 customers who lost power will have it restored by end of Monday

Her parent’s house is full, occupied by her brother’s family who is also without power, so they’ll stay with a friend.

Down the block from the Muller’s, a father and son duo were swapping a generator back and forth.

Tim Tierman said he bought the generator for his son last week after his house lost power.

Tierman’s house lost power Friday night and his son’s house lost power for a second time Saturday afternoon.

“So this is two times for him, once for us,” Tierman said.

