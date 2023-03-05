Morning 4: DTE hopes to have power restored to most customers by Monday -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

DTE: 95% of customers who lost power will have it restored by Monday

DTE Energy says 95% of the 220,000 people who lost power during Friday’s winter storm will have it restored by the end of the day Monday.

DTE officials said this round of power outages was caused by strong winds and wet, heavy snow.

Many of the trees and branches that didn’t quite fall during last week’s ice storm came down due to the weight of Friday night’s snow, according to DTE. Power outages were caused by those trees and branches falling onto power lines and other equipment.

More than 2,000 downed wires have been reported, and about 3,500 field team members are working to get power restored.

Read more here.

Pickup driver fires shot at man he thought cut him off during winter storm

The driver of a pickup truck fired a shot at another man he thought had cut him off on a highway in Hazel Park while traffic was stop-and-go due to the winter storm, police said.

A caller told police that traffic speeds had been reduced to stop-and-go on I-696 near I-75 because of the snow. As he exited to southbound I-75, the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup might have thought the caller had cut him off, according to authorities.

Both drivers rolled down their windows and started to argue. The pickup driver pulled out a black pistol and fired one shot at the caller’s driver door, officials said.

Read more here.

Driver without license kills woman on snowy I-96 in Detroit crash

A driver without a license killed a woman who was outside of her vehicle after she crashed on westbound I-96 Saturday morning in Detroit.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman from Southfield was driving at a high speed, lost control of her vehicle and T-boned the car in the previous crash -- striking the woman who was outside of her car.

Learn more here.

Driver going too fast for wintry conditions crashes into police car

A driver going too fast for the weekend’s wintry conditions lost control and crashed into a Michigan State Police car on I-696 in Oakland County, officials said.

A Michigan State Police trooper was investigating a crash on the right shoulder of the freeway and had parked his vehicle with its emergency lights on, according to authorities.

Another driver was going too fast for the weather conditions, lost control of their vehicle, and struck the empty patrol car, officials said.

Learn more here.