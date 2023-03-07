Detroit police seek person of interest linked to non-fatal shooting on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Friday (March 3) at 3:32 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Lafayette in Detroit, where Jared Barber, 19, fired a shot that struck an 18-year-old woman victim, then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Barber is 5′7″, 158 lbs, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.