‘I’m glad they caught him’: Ecorse store gets targeted several times with repeated break-ins

ECORSE, Mich. – Troy’s Mini Mart in Ecorse is constantly the target of thieves and vandals. The owner said he’s tired of it happening repeatedly.

Believe it or not, it happened again just Tuesday (March 7) morning. But this time, someone was arrested.

“This is the outside,” said Troy’s Mini Mart owner, Troy Robinson. “It’s been broken twice, three or four times in the same spot. So, the guy knew what he was doing.”

Robinson said it feels like a slap in the face every time it happens.

“He tried to throw the brick through here and break the bulletproof glass, but it didn’t work this time,” Robinson said.

For the fourth time in a row, his store has been targeted, and every single time it costs thousands in damages and stolen merchandise.

“When he took the cash register, he yanked it out of here and took it from one of the accounting and the cigars I had,” Robinson said. “All of them would be backwoods, the ones that I have in my store as far as the ones I sell. He took all of those.”

Robinson loves the Ecourse community in which he works. Many students from Ecourse High School use the store because it’s so close. But he can’t understand why a man in his 40s would be the one to disrupt things. This most recent time, thankfully, he was caught.

“He comes in my store all the time, buys cigarettes, beer,” Robinson said. “He’s a nice guy. But, I’m glad they caught him because he’s not so nice at all.”

Robinson’s work for his community is a real testament to Byron Jones.

“He looks out for everybody, man,” said Jones. “I don’t know why this keeps happening, man. It’s sad.”

Hopefully, Robinson won’t have to deal with the issue anymore.

“I’m disappointed,” Robinson said. “I look at it as if it could have been worse. He could have busted all my coolers. He could have set it on fire. So as long as it’s something that I’m able to fix, I’m satisfied.”

Robinson said he still has to raise at least $3,500 to make up for the setback of what happened. His daughters created a GoFundMe for those who want to help.