Oakland County woman wins $300,000 with Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $300,000 with a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket she bought at a super market during her break.

The 46-year-old woman bought her winning Mystery Key Cashword ticket at Hollywood Super Market on North Campbell Road in Madison Heights.

“I have played Cashword games since they came out, and they are the only instant games I play,” she said. “I purchased a ticket while I was on break at work one day and scratched it right away. I didn’t think I won anything at first until I looked the ticket over a second time.

“When I realized how much I’d won, I turned bright red and a coworker asked if I was okay, so I handed him the ticket and had him look it over. After that, I had a couple more coworkers look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right. Eventually, I scanned it on the lottery app and confirmed my $300,000 prize. Winning feels unbelievable.”

She visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and chose to remain anonymous. She said she plans to pay bills and save the rest of the winnings.