Morning 4: Winter storm with accumulating snow to hit Metro Detroit Thursday night, Friday -- and other news

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Snow removal vehicles try to clear roads in downtown Detroit on December 23, 2022 in Detroit, United States. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Weather: 1 more day of sun before accumulating snow returns to Metro Detroit Friday

Michigan House approves gun law changes in wake of Michigan State mass shooting

In a late-night session, the Michigan House voted for universal background checks along party lines 56-53 -- the first of proposed new gun legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The bill makes a background check mandatory on all firearm purchases but exempts transfers between family members.

Incoming snowstorm sends Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory Thursday night, Friday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday due to an approaching storm that could leave behind several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

18-year-old woman accused of shooting at man outside his Monroe home

An 18-year-old woman is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after she fired shots at a man outside his home in Monroe Township, according to authorities.

Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP

With the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday will make his opening offer in a high-stakes debate over federal finances as he proposes a federal budget that would cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.

It’s part of a broader attempt by the president to call out House Republicans, who are demanding severe cuts to federal spending in return for lifting the government’s legal borrowing limit. But the GOP has no counter offer so far, other than a flat “no” to a budget plan that could form the policy spine of Biden’s yet-to-be-declared campaign for reelection in 2024.

