22-year-old man charged with stabbing co-worker multiple times at Rochester Hills restaurant

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Troy has been charged with stabbing his co-worker multiple times at a Rochester Hills restaurant.

The incident occurred Wednesday (March 7) at 5:25 p.m. in Hungry Howies at 2638 S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.

Officials say the co-workers were arguing over a woman they were both interested in.

David Isiah Roberts, 22, is accused of stabbing the 28-year-old Rochester Hills man with a five-inch blade in the abdomen.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for injuries to his lung and liver. He was listed in stable condition.

Roberts received a $10,000 with 10% and will appear before a judge for his probable cause conference on March 20.