Michigan State sergeant released from hospital after being shot by barricaded gunman in Detroit

DETROIT – A Michigan State sergeant has been released from the hospital after being shot by a barricaded gunman during a raid in Detroit.

The barricaded situation took place on Friday on Detroit’s west side in a home near West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road.

According to officials, a barricaded gunman was arrested after shooting two Michigan State Police officials during a raid. At the time of the barricade, there were two people in the home with the suspect. Officials say the two people were unharmed and taken into custody after the raid. Detroit police chief stated on Friday night that the two who were in the home during the barricade would not be facing any charges.

Officials say that one of the officials was struck three times, and the other was struck once. One of the troopers was a sergeant that joined Michigan State Police in 2014, and the trooper who was wounded joined in 2017.

According to Michigan State Police, the trooper who was shot is scheduled for surgery on Saturday and will remain hospitalized.

ES Team Shooting Update:

The sergeant involved in the shooting has been treated and released from the hospital. The trooper involved is scheduled for surgery today and will remain hospitalized. We want to thank Sinai Grace Hospital for taking care of both troopers.

