38º

Local News

Michigan State sergeant released from hospital after being shot by barricaded gunman in Detroit

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Michigan State Police, Detroit
Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Michigan State sergeant has been released from the hospital after being shot by a barricaded gunman during a raid in Detroit.

The barricaded situation took place on Friday on Detroit’s west side in a home near West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road.

According to officials, a barricaded gunman was arrested after shooting two Michigan State Police officials during a raid. At the time of the barricade, there were two people in the home with the suspect. Officials say the two people were unharmed and taken into custody after the raid. Detroit police chief stated on Friday night that the two who were in the home during the barricade would not be facing any charges.

Officials say that one of the officials was struck three times, and the other was struck once. One of the troopers was a sergeant that joined Michigan State Police in 2014, and the trooper who was wounded joined in 2017.

According to Michigan State Police, the trooper who was shot is scheduled for surgery on Saturday and will remain hospitalized.

Previous coverage: Barricaded gunman wounded, arrested after shooting 2 MSP troopers during raid on Detroit’s west side

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter