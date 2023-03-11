Morning 4: Gunman arrested after shooting 2 Michigan State Police troopers in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

View: Photos of note found in Michigan State University mass shooter’s pocket

Police have released images of the note that was found in the pocket of the Michigan State University mass shooter.

Three Michigan State students were killed and five were injured on Feb. 13, 2023, when 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building, according to police.

Barricaded gunman wounded, arrested after shooting 2 MSP troopers during raid on Detroit’s west side

A barricaded gunman was wounded and arrested after shooting two Michigan State Police troopers during a raid on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Friday (March 10) near West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road while MSP served a search warrant.

The Farmington Hills Cold Case Team is investigating these 7 cold cases

The Farmington Hills Police Department’s Cold Case Team has created a page to highlight seven cold cases they are investigating.

The cold case team is a group of investigators whose mission is to bring justice to victims and bring closure to their family, friends and loved ones.

Break out your green outfits: Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Corktown

The Corktown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Michigan Avenue for another year of a fun Detroit tradition.

The Irish pride parade will be hosting its 65th annual parade on March 12 starting at 1 p.m.

