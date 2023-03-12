2 people dead in firey Detroit crash on city’s east side, police say

DETROIT – Two people died in a crash after their vehicle caught fire in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to officials.

According to Detroit police, two unidentified people were driving a black Mercury Marauder on 8 Mile Road near Buffalo Street at 5:11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the individuals were allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when they crashed into a parked semi-truck and their vehicle caught fire.

The Detroit Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. The two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were unable to give any further information.