Police: 74-year-old man with dementia missing from Detroit

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who failed to return home last month.

According to Detroit police, Johnson Jackson left his home located on the 17600 block of Lenore Avenue and didn’t return. Jackson left his home at 12:30 am. on Feb. 28.

Officials say that the 74-year-old man was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Jackson’s family told Detroit police that the 74-year-old has dementia.

Details Johnson Jackson Age 74 Height 5′9″ Weight N/A Eyes Brown Hair Gray

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5801.

