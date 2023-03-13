Metro Detroit family fights to get deceased father’s car back from towing company, end charges

DETROIT – After a Metro Detroit man died of a medical emergency in his car, the Detroit Police Department had it towed -- the car has been racking up towing charges ever since and the family is now trying to get it back.

Local 4′s consumer investigative team has been working to get answers for a man dealing with the fallout of the sudden death of his father.

The family of Soloman Jones, who died suddenly of a medical emergency in his car, wants to know why they were never notified of his passing, but they also want to know why Detroit police towed his car and allowed it to rack up towing charges.

Watch the full story in the video player above.