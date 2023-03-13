Morning 4: Michigan lawmakers want to require consent before pelvic exams performed on unconscious patients -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Should Michigan law require consent before pelvic exams are performed on unconscious patients?

In Michigan, it is legal for medical students to practice pelvic and prostate exams on patients who are unconscious or under anesthesia without the patient’s knowledge or consent.

The exams are intended to be educational, but the practice has raised some ethical concerns. These exams were often seen as an effective tool to teach medical students, but some researchers feel it’s a violation of a patient’s bodily autonomy and trust.

Since at least 2019, Michigan lawmakers have been pushing to prohibit this practice. Most recently, a bill was introduced in the Senate. Could this be the legislation that makes it to the governor’s desk?

Learn more here.

Why baseball’s new rules could benefit Detroit Tigers more than any other team

Major League Baseball introduced several new rules this offseason that will dramatically change the way the game is played.

The infield shift is banned, pickoff attempts are limited, and pitch clocks will be strictly enforced.

Baseball fans, typically resistant to change, might need some time to adjust to how these rules affect the sport. But Detroit Tigers fans might be a little more open minded, considering how the current roster is constructed.

Read more here.

Affordable housing waitlists to open for several Michigan counties

Waitlists for the federal housing voucher program will be opening up next week in 61 of Michigan’s counties, providing low-income families with the opportunity to apply for affordable housing.

The Section 8 Housing program assists families with paying rent. Currently, more than 74,000 households in the state are waiting for assistance.

See the report here.

Woman in ‘shock’ when what she thought was losing Michigan Lottery instant ticket actually won $500K

A woman who scanned what she thought was a losing Michigan Lottery ticket was “confused” when she realized she actually won big.

Read more here.