Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect involved in January murder of Pontiac man

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect involved in the January murder of a Pontiac man.

Dontae Jermane Geter, 28, was arraigned Monday (March 13) on two felony charges, including open murder. He was held without bond in the Oakland County jail.

The 28-year-old was also charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Geter was arrested Sunday (March 12) by uniformed patrol deputies at about 9 p.m. at a home in Pontiac.

The 28-year-old was charged in the Jan. 10 murder of 31-year-old Torrey Ryder of Pontiac.

Ryder’s body was found in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac.

If convicted, Geter would receive up to life in prison.