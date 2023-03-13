Woman in ‘shock’ when what she thought was losing Michigan Lottery instant ticket actually won $500K

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman who scanned what she thought was a losing Michigan Lottery ticket was “confused” when she realized she actually won big.

The Wayne County woman believed her Blazing Hot 7′s ticket hadn’t won her anything. She decided to scan the ticket anyway with the Michigan Lottery app and that’s when she realized she won $500,000.

“I scratched the tickets later that night and I didn’t think I won anything, but I scanned them on the Lottery app to be sure. When I scanned the Blazing Hot 7′s ticket and confetti came up on the screen with a winning amount of $500,000, I was confused,” she said. “I looked the ticket over again, which is when I realized I had overlooked ‘04′ in the ‘Your Numbers’ section. I started hyperventilating and called my mom and sister to tell them the news. They thought something bad had happened until I explained that I’d just won $500,000. I couldn’t sleep and was up all night because I was in such shock.”

The 50-year-old woman decided to remain anonymous. She purchased the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy on Southfield Road in Allen Park.

She recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. She plans to take a vacation and then invest the rest of the money.

“Winning is such a blessing and will allow me to set myself up for a good future,” she said.

Players have won more than $9 million playing Blazing Hot 7′s. The game launched in January. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 8 $10,000 prizes, and 16 $2,000 prizes.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.