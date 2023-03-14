Crack cocaine, 5,000 doses of fentanyl, semi-auto pistol found in Detroit home

Drugs and money found during a March 13, 2023, search at a Detroit home.

DETROIT – Officials said they found over a kilogram of fentanyl, 85 grams of crack cocaine, and a semi-automatic pistol during a search at a Detroit home.

Members of the Macomb Enforcement Team and St. Clair Shores Police Department searched the home Monday (March 13).

Officials said they found more than a kilo of fentanyl that had been divided into 5,000 individual 0.1-gram doses and packaged separately in lottery ticket folds. Each dose is estimated to be worth about $10-$20, for a total street value of over $50,000.

Any one of those doses could be lethal, police said.

They also found 85 grams of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun, and $4,800 cash, according to authorities.

The suspected drug dealer was being investigated in connection with a recent fentanyl overdose death, police said. That person was arrested and is awaiting possible charges.