Gunman charged with shooting 2 Michigan State Police troopers, sparking standoff

The scene where two troopers were shot during a March 10, 2023, raid on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A gunman has been charged with shooting two Michigan State Police troopers, sparking a barricaded standoff in Detroit.

State troopers and Detroit police officers went to a home in the 10200 block of Outer Drive at 5:01 p.m. Friday (March 10). While they were inside, Andre Neal Hardaway, 55, of Detroit, fired multiple gunshots, according to authorities.

Two MSP troopers were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police returned fire, striking Hardaway multiple times. He then barricaded himself inside the home, authorities said.

A special response team went to the scene and set up a perimeter. After three and a half hours, Hardaway walked out of the home and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

He is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and four felony firearm violations.

“The alleged actions of this defendant took place when members of law enforcement were carrying out their lawful duties,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This is yet another clear example that highlights the dangerousness and uncertainty of their jobs.”

Hardaway was scheduled to be arraigned around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 36th District Court.