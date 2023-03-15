Morning 4: French bulldog named new favorite US dog breed by American Kennel Club -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Beloved and debated, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed

For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club.

Adorable in some eyes, deplorable in others, the sturdy, push-faced, perky-eared, world-weary-looking and distinctively droll French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday.

‘Suit yourself, I’ll post everything’: Detroit hacker steals teen’s nude photos for blackmail

A Detroit man is accused of hacking into an 18-year-old woman’s Snapchat account to steal nude images and threatening to post them online if she didn’t pay money or send more pictures.

Officials said at least one of the photos from the woman’s account would meet the federal definition of child pornography.

Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side

Police are involved in an active standoff Wednesday with a person who might have a gun on Detroit’s west side.

Dearborn Heights landlord accused of sexually harassing several women looking for rental homes

The owner and manager of 26 rental properties in Dearborn Heights is being sued by current and prospective tenants in a sexual harassment case.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Mohamad “Moe” Hussein, of Canton Township, has been sexually harassing women who live in his rentals or wanted to live in his rentals since 2017.

