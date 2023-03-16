Dearborn mayor announces historic $30M investment in public parks, green infrastructure

The City of Dearborn announced a historic $30 million investment in public parks and green infrastructure. The project is intended to create a lasting multi-generational impact for the city, bringing communities from all over together.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The City of Dearborn announced a historic $30 million investment in public parks and green infrastructure.

The project is intended to create a lasting multi-generational impact for the city, bringing communities from all over together.

“We hope that these three new sister parks encourage folks to migrate from one part of town to another,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “If you don’t find yourself in the east or west, then I’m hoping these three new parks drive you there. If you’re often in the west and don’t find yourself in the east and south, then hopefully, it’s the same case. And for those who don’t live in the city of Dearborn, we’re giving three new reasons to come by and visit.”

Each of the three parks will be located in the south end, one in the east downtown district, and one west downtown.

The project will include the following: