Morning 4: Ford recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles for brake, wiper issues -- and other news

Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

Oakland County man accused of having gun during Instagram Live broadcast while on probation

An Oakland County man is accused of going on Instagram Live with a Glock that had been modified into a machine gun less than a year after getting out of jail.

New COVID origins data suggests pandemic linked to animals

International scientists who examined previously unavailable genetic data from samples collected at a market close to where the first human cases of COVID-19 were detected in China said they found suggestions the pandemic originated from animals, not a lab.

Other experts have not yet verified their analysis, which also has not appeared so far in a peer-reviewed journal. How the coronavirus first started sickening people remains uncertain.

State steps in after 12-year-old reportedly sexually assaulted inside Wayne County juvenile facility

After months of reported problems inside Wayne County’s Juvenile Detention Facility, the state is now intervening after the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in custody.

