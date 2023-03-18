Detroit police investigating double homicide after 2 men found dead in vehicle

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that killed two men.

According to officials, ShotSpotter alerted police around 2:50 a.m. of a shooting. Police officials say they found two men in their forties dead in a vehicle. They say they didn’t have any weapons on them and are unsure who the suspect(s) could be.

The men were found in a vehicle on the 15300 block of Hartwell Avenue near the Fenkell and Hartwell Avenues intersection.

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Detroit Police Department’s 2nd precinct at (313) 596-5200.

The investigation is ongoing.