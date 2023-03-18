Detroit police want help finding missing 11-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Luke Payne left his house Thursday (March 16) at 4 p.m. without permission and failed to return to his home located in the 15900 block of Dolphin Street in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, red and white shoes, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Luke Payne Details Age 11 Height ‘5′2-5′4″ Hair Black hi top fade Weight Slim Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

