Detroit police want help finding missing 11-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Luke Payne left his house Thursday (March 16) at 4 p.m. without permission and failed to return to his home located in the 15900 block of Dolphin Street in Detroit.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, red and white shoes, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.
|Luke Payne
|Details
|Age
|11
|Height
|‘5′2-5′4″
|Hair
|Black hi top fade
|Weight
|Slim
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.