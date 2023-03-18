Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about an 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

ZyAire Griffin left her house Thursday (March 16) at 3:15 p.m. without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 14900 block of Tacoma Street in Detroit.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the location.

ZyAire Griffin Details Age 13 Height ‘5′3″ Hair Black Weight 120 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

