Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

ZyAire Griffin last seen on March 16

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about an 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

ZyAire Griffin left her house Thursday (March 16) at 3:15 p.m. without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 14900 block of Tacoma Street in Detroit.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the location.

ZyAire GriffinDetails
Age13
Height‘5′3″
HairBlack
Weight120
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

