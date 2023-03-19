Reckless driver leaves daughter, ID in car after running away from police in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A reckless driver left his 3-year-old daughter and his identification in the car after parking in a driveway and running through a Highland Park house to try to avoid police, authorities said.

Michigan State Police troopers noticed a person driving recklessly around 8:45 p.m. Saturday (March 18) in the 16500 block of Inverness Street.

The car parked in a nearby driveway, and the driver got out, according to officials. He ran through the house and out the back door, leaving his 3-year-old daughter asleep in the car, police said. She was sitting on top of the buckled seat belt in the front passenger seat, according to authorities.

Police said the 26-year-old man had left his wallet in the car, with his identification inside.

While officials were investigating, someone inside the home called the man so troopers could speak with him. He eventually returned to the home and was taken into custody, they said.

He is being held while prosecutors review possible charges, including child abuse.