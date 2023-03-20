14-year-old, 15-year-old caught breaking into car in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Two teenagers were caught breaking into a car over the weekend in Eastpointe, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday (March 19) in the 17000 block of Ego Avenue in Eastpointe.

Officers said they found the back window of a Hyundai had been smashed, and the steering column was damaged. Video footage showed two boys had entered the car through the back window, according to authorities.

Police found the teenagers near 8 Mile Road. They both fled on foot when they saw officers, but were quickly taken into custody.

Officials said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to the Eastpointe Police Department and turned over to their parents. Formal charges are expected to be pursued.

A screwdriver and gloves were found inside the car, police said.