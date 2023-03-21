Police: Detroit man arrested for connections with Dearborn bank robbery

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dearborn bank in January.

According to Dearborn police, a Detroit man robbed Dearborn Federal Credit Union on Jan. 18. Officials have identified the robber as 30-year-old Kevin Joseph Rodriquez. Dearborn police arrested Rodriquez on March 20 at his Detroit home.

Rodriquez, who was wearing a bright blue Detroit Pistons hooded sweatshirt, gray winter hoody, winter gloves and a white N-95 mask, approached a teller at the Dearborn Federal Credit Union and demanded money to be placed in bags. The Detroit man told the teller that he had a bomb and threatened to ignite it if the teller didn’t cooperate. After receiving the money, Rodriquez fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Detroit man faces multiple felony complaints, including bank robbery, false report/threat of a bomb and wearing a mask to commit a crime.

A $50,000 cash bond was issued for Rodriquez and a preliminary exam was scheduled for April 7 at 9 a.m.