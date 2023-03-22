49º

Michigan State University officials report no injuries after man with knife was found near campus

Officials alerted Spartan community Wednesday afternoon

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Megan Woods, Reporter

An alert was issued to students at Michigan State University on Wednesday afternoon about a man walking around with a knife in downtown East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University officials have announced that there are no reported injuries after a man was found walking around with a knife.

An alert was issued to students at Michigan State University on Wednesday afternoon about a man walking around with a knife in downtown East Lansing.

The man with the knife was previously involved in an altercation at a business in East Lansing on Grand River Avenue. East Lansing police responded to the situation that involved the man with the knife and employees at the business. The individual then crossed over to campus after fleeing from the business.

Michigan State University sent an alert stating that the man was at or near West Circle Drive, which is on campus, after receiving reports that an individual was on campus with a weapon. The alert was sent at 12:57 p.m.

Shortly after the MSU alert was issued to students, the man made his way to another business in downtown East Lansing, which is where he was safely arrested. Officials say that no one was hurt. An alert about the arrest was sent to the Spartan community at 1:22 p.m.

While this incident did not escalate into something more severe, it is clear that the Michigan State University community was on high alert, especially at a mass shooting took place on campus on Feb. 13.

Below is the first tweet and following the most recent tweet about Wednesday’s situation:

Amid the Michigan State University shooting last month, school officials have released supportive resources for Spartan students, families and employees.

The university offers walk-in counseling services for students at the Olin Health Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a 24/7 crisis counseling hotline which can be reached at 517-355-8270 and press “1″. Students can also have one-on-one teletherapy, which can be found here.

For families, Michigan State University released a guide that can be found here.

Employees for the Big Ten university can find crisis resources here.

As this situation did not escalate, it can be triggering for those within the East Lansing community. The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties is offering its community members free counseling services in March. The services take place at East Lansing Public Library. To find out more information, click here.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

