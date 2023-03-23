21-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash; Detroit police seek pickup driver

DETROIT – Detroit police want to talk to the driver of a pickup truck after a 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash.
Officials said the crash happened at 3:51 a.m. Sunday (March 19) in the area of Linwood Street and Puritan Avenue in Detroit.
The crash involved a black 2016 Chrysler 300, and the 21-year-old man driving that car was killed, according to authorities.
Detectives want to speak to the driver of a black RAM 1500 pickup truck that was in the area at the time of the crash. They said that person might have information about the hit-and-run.
Anyone who recognizes the pickup or has information about the crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.
Here are additional videos of the vehicle of interest: