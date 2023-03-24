Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Mei’Ya Casey left her residence Tuesday (March 21) at 6 a.m. without permission and failed to returnto her home in the 18300 block of Margareta Street.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, and black leggings.
|Mei’Ya Casey
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|‘5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|140
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.