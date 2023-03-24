Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Mei’Ya Casey left her residence Tuesday (March 21) at 6 a.m. without permission and failed to returnto her home in the 18300 block of Margareta Street.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, and black leggings.

Mei’Ya Casey Details Age 12 Height ‘5′2″ Hair Black Weight 140 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

