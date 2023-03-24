Woman, man die from smoke inhalation in Detroit house fire

A man and a woman were killed in a house fire on Detroit's east side early Friday morning. Officials, including arson investigators, were on the scene to find out what happened.

Authorities say that a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s died Friday, March 24, after a fire broke out at a home on Kirby Street, between Mt Elliott Street and East Grand Boulevard.

Officials say at about 5:08 a.m., a neighbor drove to the fire department right around to corner to notify authorities of the fire. The home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, officials said.

The man killed in the fire was on the second floor of the home, while the woman was reportedly on the first floor. Both of them died from smoke inhalation. The woman was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there, while the man was pronounced dead at the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Investigators, including arson investigators, were at the scene Friday morning trying to determine what happened. Arson investigators are always called when people die from a fire, but it is not necessarily believed that foul play is a factor in this case.

Authorities are urging homeowners to make sure they have working smoke alarms set up in their home.