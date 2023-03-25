Morning 4: Jerry Green, Detroit sports writer at 56 Super Bowls, dies -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘He gave us his all and we’ll miss him’: Jerry Green, Detroit sports writer at 56 Super Bowls, dies

Jerry Green, a sports writer in Detroit for decades, has died at 94.

Green retired as a columnist at the Detroit News in 2004 but continued to attend the Super Bowl for the newspaper until this year. His streak began with Green Bay’s 35-10 victory over Kansas City in the first Super Bowl in 1967.

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight

Emergency officials in Mississippi said 23 people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather that produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.

Michigan State student shot in chest describes experience at gun reform rally

Michigan State University shooting survivor Troy Forbush spoke about his terrifying experience Thursday during a March For Our Lives rally at the Michigan State Capitol building.

Three students were killed and five were injured when a gunman opened fire on campus at Michigan State University on Feb. 13. Troy Forbush was one of the students shot in Berkey Hall during class. He was shot twice in the chest, spent a week in the ICU and was the first victim to be released from the hospital.

6-10 inches of snow expected this weekend in Northern Lower Michigan

The National Weather Service is forecasting about 6-10 inches of snow from Traverse City, down to Cadillac, and over to Alpena, along with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range, causing dangerous travel conditions.

