Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 13-year-old boy.

James Bradford was last seen Saturday, March 25 at 6 a.m. when he left his residence on the 14000 block of Edmore Drive in Detroit without permission and did not return.

It is unknown what Bradford was wearing when he left his home.

James Bradford Details Age 13 Height 5′9″ Hair Black Eyes Brown Weight 100 pounds

Anyone with information about Bradford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

