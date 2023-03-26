Metro Detroit can look forward to calm Sunday after experiencing high winds, rain

4Warn Weather – Well, that was some kind of Saturday! A quarter to a half an inch of rain and winds ripped down tree limbs, rattling the house all afternoon and knocking out power to many. We have none of that today. Good Sunday morning!

Metro Detroit temps are in the lower to middle 30s with enough of a breeze to knock wind chills down into the lower 20s. Bundle up for that early morning walk. The skies gradually cleared overnight and the winds will relax for us today. Get ready to soak up a little Spring sunshine as we end the weekend. Join us for Local 4 News at 6am Sunday for the latest on power outages and when your power might come back on.

We start this Sunday with mostly sunny skies with enough moisture high up into the skies to produce a few more clouds this afternoon. Metro Detroit’s high temperatures will land in the upper 40s to low 50s with winds W 7-14 gusting 15-18mph at times. 50 degrees is right where we should be for high temps which is something we know by averaging the last 30 years of high temps in Detroit on this day. Thicker clouds will be streaming in by the early evening and that will be the sign of a brief change coming.

SUNSET: 7:52 PM

The first minor weather trouble we face this week comes early on Monday with some rain and snow. The computer models remain split on how much snow is possible with a couple of models suggesting a blend or more rain than snow. A couple of other models show a couple of waves of snow and less rain with snow totals of 2-4″. It’s something that bears watching but much of our new model data shows the weather weakening as it moves in before sunrise on Monday.

Taking a look at the rest of the week

Plan for a slippery start to your Monday with upper 30s to low 40s all day. Stay tuned for any developments on that snow potential for Monday.

Tuesday looks pretty tranquil with partly sunny skies and a classic Spring combo of cool morning air and a pleasant afternoon feel. Look for highs in a range from 45F to 50F. New computer model data also shows another weak disturbance hitting here on Wednesday afternoon as mainly rain and some pockets of snow in spots. Ugh!

Thursday is a return to the pleasant late March stuff with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s to near 50F. This on-and-off pattern means more wet weather is in the forecast for Friday here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. This looks like another large storm capable of producing severe weather… elsewhere but, we’ll keep a very close eye on this storm.

By the time it moves into Metro Detroit Friday, we expect more of that wind and rain combo and a storm worthy of watching as it develops all week.

