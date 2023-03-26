Morning 4: Michigan State University mass shooting victim shares recovery journey -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘First of all, I thank God’: Michigan State University victim shares recovery journey after mass shooting

“Primeramente, le doy gracias a Dios.”

That was how one of the Michigan State University victims started off her Facebook post on March 23 giving an update on her recovery. The Spanish phrase translates to “First of all, I thank God.”

You can read Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez here.

Flashpoint: Why a Metro Detroit detention facility declared public health emergency, latest on Donald Trump

From a state of emergency to a controversial comparison -- another busy week under the Lansing capitol dome and beyond.

You can check out Flashpoint on Local 4+ or stream it here.

‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

Read more here.

Niche rankings: Here are the top 25 places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023

Do you live in one of Metro Detroit’s best places to live?

Niche, a company that connects people to the best neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. The list consists of the best cities and communities to live in based on a certain criteria.

View the rankings here.