Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Makayla Robinson last seen March 25

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Makayla Robinson, 12. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 12-year-old girl.

Makayla Robinson was last seen Saturday, March 25 at approximately 11 p.m. when she left her residence on the 14900 block of Seymour Street in Detroit without permission and did not return.

She was last seen wearing a blue and gray North Face jacket, blue jeans and pink UGG boots.

Makayla RobinsonDetails
Age12
Height5′2″
HairBlack hair in a bun
EyesBrown
Weight122 pounds

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

