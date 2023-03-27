Map shows 26 Burger King locations closing in Southeast Michigan

Dozens of Burger King locations are quickly closing across Metro Detroit, triggering hundreds of layoffs in the area.

EYM King of Michigan will close 26 of its Burger King locations in Metro Detroit by April 15. Closures have been underway for weeks after starting on March 17.

A total of 424 employees will be laid off due to the closures, the company said.

The following Metro Detroit Burger King locations will be closed by mid-April:

Dearborn Heights : 20401 West Warren Avenue

Detroit : 20200 Grand River Avenue

Detroit : 2155 Gratiot Avenue

Detroit : 9239 Gratiot Avenue

Detroit : 18021 Kelly Road

Detroit : 9871 Livernois

Detroit : 16245 Livernois

Detroit : 20240 Plymouth Road

Detroit : 12661 Mack Avenue

Detroit : 13600 West McNichols Road

Detroit : 17440 East Warren Avenue

Detroit : 8201 Woodward Avenue

Detroit : 15500 West 7 Mile Road

Ecorse : 3863 West Jefferson Avenue

Ferndale : 10336 West 8 Mile Road

Flint : 3801 Clio Road

Flint : 3625 South Dort Highway

Highland Park : 13324 Woodward Avenue

Livonia : 28203 Plymouth Road

Livonia : 34835 Plymouth Avenue

Royal Oak : 31456 Woodward Avenue

Southfield : 30711 Southfield Road

Southfield : 23660 Telegraph Road

Walled Lake : 1113 East West Maple Road

Warren : 2411 East 8 Mile Road

Whitmore Lake: 9774 East M-36

Here’s a map that shows where the locations are:

In a letter to the state’s Labor and Economic Opportunity department, EYM King of Michigan said it failed to reach an operating agreements with Burger King Corporation. Specific details were not listed.

The company is ceasing all of its Burger King operations in Michigan due to the “unforeseen business circumstance.”