Morning 4: Everything that’s known about the fatal shooting at a Nashville private school -- and other news

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville

Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said.

Police received a call about an active shooter at The Covenant School — a Presbyterian school — around 10:15 a.m. Authorities said that about 15 minutes after that call to police, the shooter was dead. The remaining students were ferried to a safe location to be reunited with their parents.

Ford employee caught with child porn on company laptop, phone

Court documents provide more details about the arrest of a Ford Motor Company worker who was caught with child porn and pornographic links on his company laptop and cellphone.

9-year-old boy, woman shot while hanging out inside abandoned Detroit business

Police are searching for three persons of interest believed to be responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman Monday afternoon inside an abandoned Detroit business.

How to see the ‘Parade of Planets’ in the sky in Metro Detroit this week

If you missed the three-planet cosmic kiss in early March, take note of an even bigger event this week.

A rare, large planetary alignment of Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will be visible in the night sky around Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

