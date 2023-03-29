32-year-old man killed in weekend shooting outside Detroit hall

A 32-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside a Detroit hall.

DETROIT – A 32-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside a Detroit hall.

Police said the incident happened at 2:14 a.m. Sunday (March 26) in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue.

A 32-year-old man was standing outside a hall when someone approached and fired shots, according to authorities.

Officials said the 32-year-old was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Detroit police are trying to identify the shooter. They released video of him running away from the scene, which can be viewed at the top of this page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.