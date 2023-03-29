Jury finds 45-year-old Roseville man guilty on all charges in sexual assaults of two young girls

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 45-year-old Roseville man has been convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls in 2018.

Prosecutors said Shannon Jones assaulted the two young girls from September 2018 through December 2018 before fleeing to Alabama.

His arrest was ordered in December 2020. The U.S. Marshalls arrested him in Birmingham, Alabama in July 2021. He was extradited to Michigan.

Jones was convicted after a four-day jury trial. The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before convicting him on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Each criminal sexual conduct charge was with a person under thirteen while the defendant was over seventeen. The first-degree charge comes with a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison or life. The second-degree charge was a 15-year felony charge. The contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Jones will be sentenced in Macomb County on May 2, 2023.

