Monroe police recover stolen weapons, ammunition after hearing gunshots; 2 arrested

MONROE, Mich. – Two people were arrested after Monroe police heard gunshots and found two people with stolen weapons.

Police officers heard gunshots in the area of Noble and Godfroy avenues. When they responded to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both believed to be from Monroe, with stolen weapons.

Police said the weapons were stolen during a recent breaking-and-entering incident. Further investigation revealed more stolen weapons and ammunition.

