63-year-old man charged with fatally stabbing roommate in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 63-year-old man with fatally stabbing his roommate in Detroit.

The incident occurred Sunday (Feb. 26) at 5:05 p.m. in the 16520 block of Lilac Street when somebody called Detroit police for a reported stabbing.

Nathaniel Alex McDuffie, 63, stabbed 59-year-old Eric Sanders multiple times in his right abdomen.

Sanders was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say McDuffie stabbed Sanders multiple times with a knife during a verbal altercation, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene.

Detroit police arrested the 63-year-old man on Wednesday (March 29) and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

McDuffie was arraigned Thursday (March 30) afternoon in the 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash bond.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for April 3 at 9 a.m.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 13 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 20 at 1:45 p.m.