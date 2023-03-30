Police seek person of interest who was with shooter when 13-year-old was killed in Detroit

A person of interest linked to a March 16, 2023, shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a person of interest who is believed to have been with the shooter when a 13-year-old boy was killed in Detroit, officials said.

The incident happened at 4:18 p.m. March 16 in the 13900 block of Frankfort Street on the city’s east side.

Police said someone fired shots, striking a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. The 13-year-old was killed, and the 17-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detroit detectives want to speak with Christian Malone, 18. He has been named a person of interest, and police believe he was with the shooter at the time of the incident.

Malone was wearing all black clothing in the picture above, and the suspected shooter was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected shooter or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.