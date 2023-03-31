2 killed when speeding SUV violently crashes into semi truck outside Detroit police precinct

DETROIT – Two people were killed early Friday morning when the SUV they were driving crashed into a semi truck at a fast speed in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, at around 3 a.m. on March 31, two people were driving fast in an attempt to avoid police when they crashed into a semi truck on Gunston Avenue, just west of Gratiot Avenue -- right where the 9th precinct is located. Officers were not actively chasing them, but they were trying to get away, police said.

It is currently unclear why the two were trying to avoid police. Sources say the vehicle they were in may have been stolen.

The SUV was traveling so fast that it sustained significant damage when it crashed into the semi truck. Pieces of the vehicle could be seen all over the street, and the vehicle itself was visibly smashed and destroyed.

The two people inside reportedly died on impact and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video player up above.

Police have not released the identities of those killed. They have been identified as males, though their ages are unknown. It appears the driver of the semi truck was OK, though it is unknown if they sustained any injuries.

No other details have been reported at this time.