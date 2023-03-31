40º

Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old woman

Shirleen Ryan last seen on March 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Shirleen Ryan was last seen on Wednesday (March 29) in the 17600 block of Mound Road and did not return to her home located in the 9300 block of West Outer Drive.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket. No other clothing description was provided.

Shirleen RyanDetails
Age72
Height5′7″
HairBlack
Weight160 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

