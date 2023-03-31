Morning 4: SUV trying to avoid Detroit police crashes into semi, killing 2 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2 killed when speeding SUV violently crashes into semi truck outside Detroit police precinct

Two people were killed early Friday morning when the SUV they were driving crashed into a semi truck at a fast speed in Detroit. The SUV was reportedly trying to avoid police, though the driver wasn’t actively being chased by police.

Christy McDonald: Jamie’s powerful message on colon cancer awareness lives on

When your husband gets a colon cancer diagnosis, time is an obsession.

First, time shockingly stops. It feels like minutes between each breath. Then the hours race.

Will we have enough time?

As the life clock ticked, my husband Jamie and I found we had a lot of time to wait, think and worry. In that time, we talked a lot about how Jamie wanted to raise awareness of colorectal cancer and funding for early screenings.

New plans in play to transform vacant Sears building in Lincoln Park

There are plans to transform an eyesore in Wayne County. The former Sears on Southfield Road near I-75 in Lincoln Park has been closed since 2018 and has been empty ever since.

Police unsure why 22-year-old man stabbed father to death in their Oakland County home

Police aren’t sure why a 22-year-old man stabbed his father to death inside their Oakland County home.

