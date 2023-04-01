Michigan father killed in front of his children when crossing freeway after car ran out of gas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan father was struck and killed by a car when crossing the lanes of a freeway after his car ran out of gas.

Michigan State Police state that the incident happened on Thursday in Grand Rapids on US-131 at Wealthy Street.

The 49-year-old father from Grand Rapids exited his vehicle when officials say it is believed he ran out of gas. The man was struck by a vehicle that was going northbound when he was crossing the freeway lanes. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say that the Grand Rapids man had two of his children in the car when he left the car to get gas. They exited the vehicle and were on the far right should