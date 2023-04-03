46-year-old man found shot, killed on Detroit’s west side

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in Detroit on the city's west side on Monday.

DETROIT – A 46-year-old man was found shot and killed on Detroit’s west side.

Local 4 has learned new information about the deadly shooting that occurred overnight on Cheyenne Street in the area of Schaefer Highway and West Chicago.

“I’m going to miss him,” said the victim’s nephew. “His presence was definitely an asset.”

The nephew of the man shot and killed overnight says family members discovered his uncle’s body lying outside their home.

“My uncle passed away, and he didn’t have anyone with him,” the nephew said. “He died alone. That’s the biggest resentment I have.”

The family says the victim was 46-year-old Carlos Quinney. Detroit police were called just before 3 a.m. Monday, the home.

Loved ones believe a young person, possibly a teenager attacked the man. They say their uncle may have been helping the shooter before he was killed.

“Everyone is tired of this,” the nephew said. “This seems systemic and seems like help isn’t in the right place. Conversations aren’t being had. A lot of this stuff is preventable.

This is someone’s child, brother, or whoever the perp may be. It would be in your best interest to turn yourself in.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.