Warren woman still missing 14 years after disappearance

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren woman who was last seen 14 years ago is still missing.

Kerry Leigh Paciorek Baum was last seen in Warren, Michigan, on March 31, 2009. Her daughter reported her missing in July 2009.

She was 46 years old when she vanished. She would be 60 years old now. Listed nicknames include “Sunshine” and “Smedgit.”

She has a scar on her left arm and several tattoos, including one of a heart with the initials “WB” on her left breast and tattoos on her right hand, right arm and neck.

Details Kerry Leigh Baum Height 5′ Weight 140 lbs Hair Blonde/Strawberry (dyed) Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700. The case number is 09-40311.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.